Analysts Set Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) PT at $32.00

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

VRDN has been the topic of several research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley lowered Viridian Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,780,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,730,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after purchasing an additional 719,007 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,195,000. Braidwell LP increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 43.8% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,735,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,618,000 after buying an additional 528,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,234,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,632,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.99 and a quick ratio of 23.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.61) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

