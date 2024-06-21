Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Receives $62.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRON shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Disc Medicine from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

In related news, Director William Richard White sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total value of $81,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRON. Strs Ohio grew its position in Disc Medicine by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IRON opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.91. Disc Medicine has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

