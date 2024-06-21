Loop Capital Upgrades Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) to Strong-Buy

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

LIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Life360 to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.60.

Life360 Price Performance

NASDAQ LIF opened at $30.50 on Monday. Life360 has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.50.

