Analysts Set Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Price Target at $6.80

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

Separately, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of ADPT opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.72. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $8.51.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 123.24%. The firm had revenue of $41.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

