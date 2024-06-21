Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $98.63

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.63.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAMT
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek
Camtek Stock Performance
Camtek stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Camtek has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $122.93.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.