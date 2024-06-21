Brokerages Set Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target at $98.63

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of Camtek from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut shares of Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 574.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 5.2% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 6.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Camtek stock opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 65.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Camtek has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $122.93.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.75 million. Research analysts expect that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

