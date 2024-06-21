Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Receives $18.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lemonade

Lemonade Stock Performance

NYSE:LMND opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.79. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $119.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.13 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 48.14% and a negative return on equity of 30.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,294.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,840.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMND. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Lemonade during the first quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lemonade by 28.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100,872 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $704,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at $946,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

(Get Free Report

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.