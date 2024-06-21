Brokerages Set Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Target Price at $55.29

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIRK opened at $61.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Birkenstock has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $61.83.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.98 million. On average, analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

