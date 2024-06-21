Analysts Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $12.43

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

Several research firms have commented on TSVT. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of 2seventy bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of 2seventy bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of 2seventy bio from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of TSVT opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $193.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.09). 2seventy bio had a negative net margin of 313.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that 2seventy bio will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Casdin Capital, Llc acquired 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $1,673,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,665 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSVT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 15.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

