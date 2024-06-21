Brokerages Set RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) PT at C$20.86

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.86.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on REI.UN shares. Scotiabank lowered RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REI.UN

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Shares of TSE:REI.UN opened at C$16.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.28. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$16.32 and a 1 year high of C$20.52.

(Get Free Report

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.