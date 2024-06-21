Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $103.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amdocs

Amdocs Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

About Amdocs

(Get Free Report

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.