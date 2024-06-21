Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Receives $103.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.80.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.
NASDAQ DOX opened at $77.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $74.41 and a 12-month high of $99.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74.
Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.
Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.
