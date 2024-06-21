Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN) Receives C$1.55 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Logan Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$1.25 price objective on Logan Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Logan Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of LGN stock opened at C$0.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. Logan Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.24.

Logan Energy (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$28.65 million during the quarter. Logan Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Logan Energy will post 0.0098896 earnings per share for the current year.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

