LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on LVMUY
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.6107 dividend. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.
About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.