LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:LVMUY opened at $152.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.17. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $200.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a $1.6107 dividend. This is an increase from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers wines, and spirits under the domaine des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Château Galoupet, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Joseph Phelps, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Colgin Cellars,Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Eminente brands; and fashion and leather products under the Loewe, Moynat, Louis Vuitton, Berluti, RIMOWA, Patou, Loro Piana, FENDI, Celine, Christian Dior, Emilio Pucci, Givenchy, Kenzo, and Marc Jacobs brands.

