Analysts Set American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) PT at $8.00

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXL shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $799.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.14 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $7,102,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $355,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 74.7% in the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,095,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 468,573 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

