Analysts Set Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Target Price at $43.11

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.11.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Progyny in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $278.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,142,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 2,597 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $97,777.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 86,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,112. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progyny

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 352,414.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,876,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,485,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874,744 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter worth about $22,608,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,157,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,522,000 after acquiring an additional 565,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $14,198,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

