Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $15.97. Approximately 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 1,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.
Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.
About Energy & Minerals Group EV & Solar Battery Materials (Lithium, Nickel, Copper, Cobalt) Fut Stgy ETF
The Element EV, Solar & Battery Materials Futures Strategy ETF (CHRG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed ETF to provide futures exposure to core commodities involved in the production of electric vehicles, battery storage, and other renewable infrastructure.
