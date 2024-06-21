AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK) Trading Down 1.4%

AXS 2X Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:TARK – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.46 and last traded at $57.60. Approximately 64,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 82,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.39.

AXS 2X Innovation ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.03.

About AXS 2X Innovation ETF

The AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ARK Innovation ETF index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-fund that seeks to achieve 2x the return, for a single day, of the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions.

