Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Shares Up 0.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 19,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AIRI
Air Industries Group Stock Performance
Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
About Air Industries Group
Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Air Industries Group
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.