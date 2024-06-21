Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Shares Up 0.3%

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.19 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 19,233 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 33,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Industries Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Industries Group will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Air Industries Group, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of precision components and assemblies for defense and commercial aerospace industry in the United States. It offers actuators, arresting gears, aerostructures, aircraft structures, chaff pod assemblies, machining and milling solutions, cylinders, drag beams and braces, flight controls, flight safety critical components, integrated assemblies, landing gears, large diameter turn-mills, submarine valves, thrust struts, engine mounts, and turbine engine components and weldments for aircraft jet engines, ground turbines, and other complex machines.

