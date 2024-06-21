Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Stock Price Up 45.5%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shot up 45.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.32. 210,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 521% from the average session volume of 33,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Arrow Exploration Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

