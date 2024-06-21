Chord Energy (OTCMKTS:WLLBW) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Chord Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:WLLBW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $23.10. 1,159 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 9,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.25.
Chord Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90.
Chord Energy Company Profile
Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.
