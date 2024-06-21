Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) Trading 9.6% Higher

Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.83. 120,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 211,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.75.

Mobilicom Stock Up 9.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Mobilicom alerts:

Institutional Trading of Mobilicom

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobilicom stock. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ:MOB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 179,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. CVI Holdings LLC owned approximately 3.71% of Mobilicom as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mobilicom

Mobilicom Limited operates as an end-to-end provider of cybersecurity and smart solutions for drones, robotics, and autonomous platforms. It designs, develops, and delivers smart solutions, such as cloud management software, communication datalink and mobile mesh networking terminals, handheld control terminals, and professional services and support for drone, robotics, and autonomous system manufacturers, as well as hardware products and software solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobilicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobilicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.