Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Trading Up 4.4%

Sika AG (OTC:SKFOF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$297.68 and last traded at C$297.68. 196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$285.15.

Sika Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$296.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$292.63.

Sika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.