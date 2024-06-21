Ashtead Technology (LON:AT) Shares Down 0.4%

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc (LON:AT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 708 ($9.00) and last traded at GBX 715 ($9.09). 236,675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 718 ($9.12).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Ashtead Technology from GBX 700 ($8.89) to GBX 775 ($9.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £570.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2,648.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 789.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 707.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from Ashtead Technology’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Ashtead Technology’s payout ratio is 370.37%.

In other Ashtead Technology news, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.05), for a total value of £2,143,024.66 ($2,723,030.06). In other news, insider Allan Pirie sold 270,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.05), for a total value of £2,143,024.66 ($2,723,030.06). Also, insider Ingrid Stewart sold 82,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 743 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £612,759.53 ($778,601.69). Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Ashtead Technology Holdings Plc provides subsea equipment rental solutions for the offshore energy sector in Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers survey and robotics equipment comprising geophysical, hydrographic, metocean, land surveying, positioning, ROV sensors, non-destructive testing, subsea inspection, remote visual inspection, and environmental products; mechanical solutions, consisting of subsea cutting, coating removal and cleaning, subsea dredging, ROV and driver tooling, intervention skids, topside support, recovery tools, pumps, reels, ancillary deck equipment, and fabrication solutions; and asset integrity solutions, including imaging and inspection, oceanographic, marine growth removal, monitoring, mooring and riser inspection, environmental monitoring, offshore construction and life of asset monitoring, offshore wind foundation inspection, analysis, 3D imaging and metrology, and remote operations.

