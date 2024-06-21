Innovative Eyewear (NASDAQ:LUCYW) Stock Price Down 14.2%

Innovative Eyewear, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCYW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 9,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Innovative Eyewear Trading Down 14.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Innovative Eyewear

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Eyewear, Inc develops and sells smart eyeglasses and sunglasses. The company's flagship product is Lucyd Lyte glasses that enable the wearer to listen to music, take and make calls, and use voice assistants and ChatGPT to perform various smartphone tasks hands-free. It also offers smart eyewear under the Lyte XL brand; and Nautica Powered by Lucyd smart eyewear collection and various branded accessories, including a power brick, cleaning cloth, and a slipcase adorned.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Eyewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Eyewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.