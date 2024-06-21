Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Shares of Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIW – Get Free Report) were down 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 2,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 42,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

