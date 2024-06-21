Victorian Plumbing Group (LON:VIC) Shares Down 0.7%

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.60 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.13). Approximately 66,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 415,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.20 ($1.13).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 132 ($1.68) target price on shares of Victorian Plumbing Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 84.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 85.74. The company has a market cap of £289.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2,215.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a GBX 0.52 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Victorian Plumbing Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,500.00%.

Victorian Plumbing Group plc operates as an online retailer of bathroom products and accessories in the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Skelmersdale, the United Kingdom.

