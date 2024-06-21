VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.47 and last traded at $16.47. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

VanEck Future of Food ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VanEck Future of Food ETF stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Future of Food ETF (NYSEARCA:YUMY – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 8.54% of VanEck Future of Food ETF worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About VanEck Future of Food ETF

The VanEck Future of Food ETF (YUMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of global companies involved in sustainable agriculture and food innovations. YUMY was launched on Nov 30, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

