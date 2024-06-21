Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $766,486.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Impac Mortgage
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Impac Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impac Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.