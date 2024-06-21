Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMHGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IMH opened at $0.02 on Friday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03. The firm has a market cap of $766,486.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

