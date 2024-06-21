Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA) Shares Up 0%

Global X Uranium Index ETF (TSE:HURA – Get Free Report) was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$39.01 and last traded at C$38.85. Approximately 4,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 6,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.84.

Global X Uranium Index ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.83.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.