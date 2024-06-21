iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD) Stock Price Down 0.4%

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ELQD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $81.30 and last traded at $81.30. 123 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.59.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Advanced Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (ELQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt selected based on climate- and values-based ESG screens.

