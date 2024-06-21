Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Trading Up 0.6%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.15 and last traded at $19.92. 35,332 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 28,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70.

Aena S.M.E. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.6216 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

