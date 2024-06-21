Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.49) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,035 ($13.15). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.53% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,210 ($15.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.88) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,148 ($14.59) to GBX 1,342 ($17.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.80) to GBX 825 ($10.48) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.83 ($12.82).
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.
