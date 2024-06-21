Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH)

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 37 ($0.47) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 147.49% from the stock’s previous close.

LON RKH opened at GBX 14.95 ($0.19) on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a fifty-two week low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 15.20 ($0.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of £95.77 million, a P/E ratio of 299.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 35% working interest in the PL003a, PL003b, PL004a, PL004b, PL004c, PL005, PL032, PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

