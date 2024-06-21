Analyzing Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Moolec Science (NASDAQ:MLEC – Get Free Report) and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Moolec Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Moolec Science shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moolec Science and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moolec Science $900,000.00 44.24 -$51.79 million N/A N/A CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -$2.70 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moolec Science.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Moolec Science and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moolec Science 0 0 3 0 3.00 CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Moolec Science currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 418.87%. Given Moolec Science’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Moolec Science is more favorable than CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II.

Risk and Volatility

Moolec Science has a beta of -0.54, meaning that its share price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Moolec Science and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moolec Science -150.27% -87.89% -33.26% CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II N/A N/A -1.58%

About Moolec Science

Moolec Science SA, a science-based food ingredient company, focuses on developing real animal proteins in plants using molecular farming. It offers Chymosin SPC, a dairy ingredient; GLA SONOVA, a nutritional oil; POORK+, a plant-based, animal meat free ingredient with porcine proteins in soybeans; and BEEF+, a meat replacement product. It operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Luxembourg.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

