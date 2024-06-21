Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) versus Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Financial Analysis

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) and Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Regal Rexnord and Ekso Bionics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regal Rexnord 0 0 5 0 3.00 Ekso Bionics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Regal Rexnord currently has a consensus price target of $192.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.75%. Ekso Bionics has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 870.87%. Given Ekso Bionics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ekso Bionics is more favorable than Regal Rexnord.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

99.7% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.4% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Regal Rexnord shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Ekso Bionics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Ekso Bionics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regal Rexnord -0.48% 9.42% 3.86% Ekso Bionics -79.48% -95.36% -46.29%

Risk and Volatility

Regal Rexnord has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ekso Bionics has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regal Rexnord and Ekso Bionics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regal Rexnord $6.25 billion 1.49 -$57.40 million ($0.48) -292.50 Ekso Bionics $18.28 million 1.02 -$15.20 million ($0.97) -1.06

Ekso Bionics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regal Rexnord. Regal Rexnord is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ekso Bionics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regal Rexnord beats Ekso Bionics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets. The Power Efficiency Solutions segment offers AC and DC motors, electronic variable speed controls, and blowers for residential, commercial HVAC, water heaters, commercial refrigeration, commercial building ventilation, pool and spa, irrigation, agriculture, conveying, and general commercial equipment markets. The Automation and Motion Control segment provides conveyor products, conveying automation subsystems, aerospace components, rotary precision motion solutions, high-efficiency miniature motors, motion controls, automation transfer switches, and switchgear for industrial applications and automation systems for material handling, aerospace and defense, factory automation, data centers, medical device, packaging, printing, semiconductor, robotic, industrial power tool, mobile off-highway, food and beverage processing, and other applications. The Industrial Systems segment offers integral motors, alternators, and aftermarket parts and kits for agriculture, marine, mining, oil and gas, food and beverage, data centers, prime and standby power, and general industrial equipment markets. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and end-users. The company was formerly known as Regal Beloit Corporation. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Ekso Bionics

(Get Free Report)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets. The EksoWorks segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeleton devices to allow able-bodied users to perform difficult repetitive work for extended periods. The company provides EksoNR, a wearable bionic suit and rehabilitation device that assists physical therapists and physicians to treat patients with acquired brain injury, stroke, and spinal cord injury; Ekso Indego Therapy, an adjustable and lower-limb powered exoskeleton; Ekso Indego Personal, a powered lower limb orthosis; Ekso Nomad, a power knee ankle foot orthosis; and Ekso EV, a wearable upper body exoskeleton that elevates and supports a worker's arms to assist with tasks from chest height to overhead. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.