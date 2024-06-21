Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Target Price at GBX 2,050

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($28.27).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HIK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($34.94) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.41) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Hikma Pharmaceuticals

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

In other news, insider Riad Mishlawi purchased 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,979 ($25.15) per share, with a total value of £14,565.44 ($18,507.55). 30.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($25.41) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of GBX 1,711 ($21.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,222 ($28.23). The company has a market cap of £4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,985.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,930.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,897.93.

About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.