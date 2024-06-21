Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) vs. Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO) Critical Survey

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) and Enzyme Environmental Solutions (OTCMKTS:EESO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Main Street Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Enzyme Environmental Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Main Street Capital and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Main Street Capital $500.39 million 8.52 $428.45 million $5.48 9.08 Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Enzyme Environmental Solutions.

Main Street Capital has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enzyme Environmental Solutions has a beta of 2.5, indicating that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Main Street Capital and Enzyme Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Main Street Capital 89.11% 14.83% 7.88% Enzyme Environmental Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Main Street Capital and Enzyme Environmental Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Main Street Capital 0 4 2 0 2.33 Enzyme Environmental Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Main Street Capital presently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.21%.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Enzyme Environmental Solutions on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Main Street Capital

Get Free Report

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations, and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $5 million and $300 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $50 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

About Enzyme Environmental Solutions

Get Free Report

Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. produces and sells industrial and agricultural enzyme products primarily in the United States. The company's enzyme products include cleaners, carpet shampoo cleaners, fabric prewash treatment, fleet and vehicle wash, glass and SS cleaners, bio gest, pit liquefiers, grease busters, industrial cleaners, laundry detergents, and mold and mildew cleaners. It also provides odor eliminators, rinse free floor cleaners, septic tank cleaners, tile and bath cleaners, toilet bowl cleaners, upholstery cleaners, vomit and odor remediation kits, and whirlpool and spa green clean systems. In addition, the company offers enzyme solutions to eliminate odor and organic matter, including blood stains; to clean carpets and counter tops; remove wall papers; and as a cleaner/degreaser. Its products are used in various industries, such as cleaning, health, and manufacturing, as well as for use as dietary supplements for humans and animals. The company was formerly known as Cucos Inc. and changed its name to Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. in March 2008. Enzyme Environmental Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

