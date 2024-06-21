Brokerages Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $24.17

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCPH. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.60 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $32,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCPH opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 0.19.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.86% and a negative return on equity of 52.42%. The business had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

