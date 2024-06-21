Analysts Set Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT at $158.50

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RYAAY shares. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Institutional Trading of Ryanair
Ryanair Price Performance
Shares of RYAAY opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ryanair has a 1 year low of $87.18 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.05.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post 11.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
