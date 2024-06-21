Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.82.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HASI. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of HASI opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after acquiring an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,881,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,883,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,948,000 after acquiring an additional 583,665 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,928,000 after acquiring an additional 117,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,517,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after acquiring an additional 64,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

