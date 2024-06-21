StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Ennis Price Performance
Ennis stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ennis Company Profile
Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ennis
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.