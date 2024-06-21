StockNews.com Downgrades Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Ennis stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. Ennis has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ennis by 10.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 760,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 70,755 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Ennis by 74.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 31,702 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ennis by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 27,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Ennis by 75.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 24,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

