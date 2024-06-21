PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFSI

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $91.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.70. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $62.15 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $305.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 250,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,734,794.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $470,007.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,777 in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,258,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,191,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $17,242,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,654,000 after purchasing an additional 158,181 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,851,000 after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.