Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.64% from the stock’s current price.

Bitfarms Price Performance

Shares of BITF stock opened at C$4.27 on Wednesday. Bitfarms has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$5.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. acquired 52,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

