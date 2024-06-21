StockNews.com Upgrades Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) to Buy

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance
EBR opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $9.11.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- What is a Dividend King?
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.