GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Guggenheim raised shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GSK by 2,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in GSK by 62.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $40.76 on Friday. GSK has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 51.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GSK will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3762 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

