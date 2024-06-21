StockNews.com Upgrades Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Buy

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.50 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the 1st quarter valued at $997,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $781,000. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $1,671,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $3,700,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

