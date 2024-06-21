Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$188.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$195.00 to C$188.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s current price.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$184.00.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$161.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$143.13 and a 1-year high of C$181.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$171.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$177.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,571.20. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

