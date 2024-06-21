Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 1.5 %

FIX stock opened at $322.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,541,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 49,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,251,000 after buying an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $4,875,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

