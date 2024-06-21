CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NYSE:UAN opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter.
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
