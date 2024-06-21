CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CVR Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:UAN opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CVR Partners has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.38. The stock has a market cap of $794.23 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.65.

Get CVR Partners alerts:

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $127.67 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Partners

CVR Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAN. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in CVR Partners by 509.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $820,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $506,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.