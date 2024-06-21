StockNews.com Downgrades CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) to Hold

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CDNA has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James lowered CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on CareDx from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. CareDx has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $17.03. The stock has a market cap of $727.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.92.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 55.08% and a negative net margin of 66.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CareDx will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in CareDx during the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

