Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Itron from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.64.

Shares of Itron stock opened at $98.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.88. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.49 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $33,227.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,237.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,900,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,319,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Itron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 542,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,233,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $7,170,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

